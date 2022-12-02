New Delhi: Indian Premier League’s 16th edition is already the talk of town despite being months away. The IPL 2023 Auction is set to take place on December 23rd in Kochi. As per a media release from BCCI 85 capped, 786 uncapped and 20 players from the Associate Nations have registered themselves in the player’s list for the upcoming IPL Auction.

The detailed list is as below

Capped Indian – 19 players

Capped International – 166 players

Associate- 20 players

Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons – 91 players

Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons – 3 players

Uncapped Indians – 604 players

Uncapped Internationals – 88 players

The highest base price bracket for players is 2 crore and a total number of 21 players have registered themselves in it. All of them are overseas players. The player of the tournament of T20 World Cup 2022 Sam Curran is one of those players. He alongside Ben Stokes and seven other English players has registered in this bracket.

21 Players to register themselves in the highest bracket are Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Kane Williamson, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Angelo Mathews, Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran.

“If every franchise were to have a maximum of 25 players in their squad, 87 players are available to be bought in the auction (of which up to 30 players can be overseas players),” stated the BCCI statement.

Indian players like Mayank Aggarwal, Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav have registered themselves with a base price of 1 cr. The Auction would once again be full of excitement with the amount of talent to go under the hammer.