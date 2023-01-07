New Delhi: The cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) has always attracted star players from all around the globe. Every player hopes to play in the IPL at least once in his career. Despite such high excitement, many star players missed the 2022 season due to various reasons, but in 2023 they are again back to impress one and all with their performance.

Here’s a look at some of the star players who will make a comeback with IPL 2023:

Ben Stokes: Ben Stokes will play for CSK in the 2023 IPL. His last appearance in the IPL was way back in 2021, when he appeared for the Rajasthan Royals. In that season, he played only one match before getting ruled out due to a finger injury. He chose not to participate in the IPL 2022 mega auction in order to be fresh for the English home summer.

Jofra Archer: MI signed Archer for Rs 8 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction despite him not being available for the entire season. He will return to the IPL in 2023 after a gap of two years.

Sam Curran: The Punjab Kings signed Sam Curran for a record sum of Rs 18.5 crore in the IPL 2023 mini auction. He last played in the IPL during the 2021 season, when he was with CSK. Curran was not available for IPL 2022 due to his rehabilitation from a back injury.

Deepak Chahar: CSK signed Deepak Chahar for Rs 14 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction, but he missed the entire season due to an injury.

Mark Wood: Like Chahar, Mark Wood also missed the 2022 season due to injury, but he was still retained by the Lucknow Super Giants, and in 2023 he will look to repay the faith.

Kyle Jamieson: Jamieson joined RCB for Rs 15 crore in IPL 2021 but missed the 2022 season after pulling out to spend time at home and work on his game. In 2023, he will play for CSK after joining them for Rs 1 crore.

Jhye Richardson: Jhye Richardson will play for MI in the IPL 2023. His most recent IPL appearance came in 2021, when he played for Punjab Kings. In 2021, the Australian player who was signed for Rs 1.5 crore in the 2023 mini auction was sold for Rs 14 crore.

Amit Mishra: Amit Mishra is the joint-third leading wicket-taker in IPL history. His last game was in the IPL 2021, and he was signed for 50 lakhs by the Lucknow Super Giants in the 2023 mini auction.

Piyush Chawla: Piyush Chawla is the fifth-leading wicket-taker in IPL history. He went unsold in the 2022 mega auction, but he was signed by the Mumbai Indians in the 2023 mini auction. He had played one game for them in the 2021 season.

Ishant Sharma: Ishant’s last IPL game was also in the 2021 edition. He was part of the Delhi Capitals that year. In 2022, he went unsold, but in the 2023 mini auction, DC signed him again for Rs 50 lakh.