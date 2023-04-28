IPL 2023: Big Blow To KKR, Litton Das Returns To Bangladesh Due To Family Emergency

Litton Das had to leave the Kolkata Knights Riders' camp mid-season and return back to Bangladesh due to a family medical emergency

New Delhi: Litton Das had to leave the Kolkata Knights Riders' camp mid-season and return back to Bangladesh due to a family medical emergency. The Nitish Rana-led KKR will most likely be missing the services of the wicket-keeper batter for the remainder of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

"Update: Litton Das has had to return to Bangladesh earlier today (Friday 28 April) due to an urgent family medical emergency. Our wishes go out to him and his family to make it through this difficult time," said KKR in a released statement.

Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders will take Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans at the Eden Garden in Kolkata on Saturday. This will be their second clash of IPL 2023. The first one was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where Rinku Singh created the iconic moment where he smashed five consecutive sixes in the final over and led KKR to a thrilling victory.

GT will try to avenge the loss they suffered at their home and once again regain the top spot. KKR returned to the win column after defeating RCB in their previous contest. Each game is crucial for the Knights in order for them to find a spot in the top four of points table.

KKR vs GT Squads Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai