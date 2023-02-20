IPL 2023: Blow To MS Dhoni As Kyle Jamieson Likely To Miss T20 Extravaganza Following A Back Surgery

Kyle Jamieson was acquired by the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the mini-auction for a base price of 1 crore.

Updated: February 20, 2023 9:26 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: Star New Zealand pacer Kyle Jameson is set to undergo a stress fracture surgery on his back which means that the lanky pacer will miss three to four months of action. Jamieson was set to make a comeback to the Kiwi team in the ongoing Test series against England but his plans were put to rest due to the recurring injury. Jamieson last played for England on New Zealand's tour of England in 2022 where he picked up the injury. He was out for a couple of months before returning to action in domestic cricket.

"He's seen a surgeon and he's getting back surgery later in the week, so it's been a challenging and difficult time for Kyle and a big loss for us. We hope we will know more in three to four months and just what the prognosis is," confirmed New Zealand coach Gary Stead.

Meanwhile, Jamieson's surgery has also raised massive doubts about his participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League. Jamieson was acquired by the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the mini-auction for a base price of 1 crore.

