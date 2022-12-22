New Delhi: IPL 2023 Auction is currently the biggest talk of the town with huge names like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Mayank Agarwal, and many more ready to go under the hammer for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. However, there are some players that have not enrolled themselves for the Auction and one such name is the English allrounder Chris Woakes.

Chris Woakes has represented Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals franchises before in the IPL. However, he has made the decision to opt-out of the IPL 2023. In an exclusive conversation with Zee News, he revealed the reason behind it.

When asked to rate the year 2022 for himself, Woakes said “It has been a surreal year. For me, it has been up and down. Missed the lot of the summer due to injuries. It was a knee injury and had to go through a surgery. I didn’t even know that I will make it to the World Cup really. To be sitting here now with the World Cup winner’s medal and the doctorate as well, it has been an amazing end to the year. So really a good year in the end.”

It was followed by a question stating “Is this the reason, someone who had a wonderful year, said no to IPL ?” The English allrounder in response to it said “I know (Laughs). It is one of those decisions I had to think about. To be honest I would’ve loved to go but there is so much of cricket, scheduling, international fixtures and other tournaments I have been committed to. Obviously, there is ILT20 in Sharjah and unfortunately I have to miss IPL this year. Hopefully next year, fingers crossed I can make an appearance there.”

When asked about his fitness plans prior to the 50-over World Cup to be played in India in 2023, He said “It is one of the reasons for not going to the IPL really. As a fast bowler you really do need to look after your body and be in the best shape possible. There’s no guarantee that I will keep myself fit and be available and selected for the Ashes. I feel I am giving myself the best opportunity to do that. Making those decisions as a modern cricketer is not easy. It is almost impossible to play everything. I am excited about what comes this year. There is a big Ashes series and the World Cup right at the end as well. I wanna make sure, I hopefully don’t miss out on the best opportunity to play for England for long as possibly can.”