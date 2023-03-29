IPL 2023: Chennai Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

MS Dhoni-led Chennai will be eyeing a better show in IPL 2023 after finishing ninth in the last season. The upcoming edition could well be MS Dhoni's last as a player and the team will be keen on giving him a fitting farewell. The team made a few changes to the squad and let go of players like Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo and Chris Jordan while roping in Ben Stokes and Kyle Jamieson. However, Jamieson was ruled out of the tournament following an injury which forced the team to swap him with South Africa's Sisanda Magala. There are doubts about the participation of Mukesh Choudhary as well who has picked up an injury.