Advertisement
IPL 2023: Chennai Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-led Chennai will open their IPL campaign against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai will be eyeing a better show in IPL 2023 after finishing ninth in the last season. The upcoming edition could well be MS Dhoni's last as a player and the team will be keen on giving him a fitting farewell. The team made a few changes to the squad and let go of players like Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo and Chris Jordan while roping in Ben Stokes and Kyle Jamieson. However, Jamieson was ruled out of the tournament following an injury which forced the team to swap him with South Africa's Sisanda Magala. There are doubts about the participation of Mukesh Choudhary as well who has picked up an injury.
Chennai still looks a balanced unit with a good mix of youth and experience, with players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Deepak Chahar at their disposal. Chennai would like to turn things around in IPL 2023 and level with Mumbai in terms of most IPL titles.
IPL 2023: Chennai Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue
|Date
|Day
|Time (IST)
|Match
|Venue
|31-Mar-23
|Fri
|7:30 PM
|GUJ vs CHE
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|03-Apr-23
|Mon
|7:30 PM
|CHE vs LUC
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|08-Apr-23
|Sat
|7:30 PM
|MUM vs CHE
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|12-Apr-23
|Wed
|7:30 PM
|CHE vs RAJ
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|17-Apr-23
|Mon
|7:30 PM
|BAN vs CHE
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|21-Apr-23
|Fri
|7:30 PM
|CHE vs BAN
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|23-Apr-23
|Sun
|7:30 PM
|KOL vs CHE
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|27-Apr-23
|Thu
|7:30 PM
|RAJ vs CSK
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|30-Apr-23
|Sun
|3:30 PM
|CHE vs PUN
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|04-May-23
|Thu
|3:30 PM
|LUC vs CHE
|Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|06-May-23
|Sat
|3:30 PM
|CHE vs MUM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|10-May-23
|Wed
|7:30 PM
|CHE vs DEL
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|14-May-23
|Sun
|7:30 PM
|CHE vs KOL
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|20-May-23
|Sat
|3:30 PM
|DEL vs CHE
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
IPL 2023: Chennai Full Squad, Player Names
MS Dhoni (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ben Stokes, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.
IPL 2023: Chennai Best Playing Playing11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary/Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
IPL 2023: Kane Williamson In, David Miller Out: Here's Gujarat's Strongest Playing XI For Match Against MS Dhoni's Chennai
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
28 Mar 2023 06:30 IST | 01:00 GMT
Match Abandoned
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
27 Mar 2023 21:30 IST | 16:00 GMT
Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 66 runs
Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
27 Mar 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 22 runs (D/L method)
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
26 Mar 2023 21:30 IST | 16:00 GMT
Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS