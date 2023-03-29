Advertisement

IPL 2023: Chennai Complete Schedule, Full Squad With Injury Updates, Best Playing 11 And More

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-led Chennai will open their IPL campaign against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Updated: March 29, 2023 11:17 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai will be eyeing a better show in IPL 2023 after finishing ninth in the last season. The upcoming edition could well be MS Dhoni's last as a player and the team will be keen on giving him a fitting farewell. The team made a few changes to the squad and let go of players like Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo and Chris Jordan while roping in Ben Stokes and Kyle Jamieson. However, Jamieson was ruled out of the tournament following an injury which forced the team to swap him with South Africa's Sisanda Magala. There are doubts about the participation of Mukesh Choudhary as well who has picked up an injury.

Chennai still looks a balanced unit with a good mix of youth and experience, with players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Deepak Chahar at their disposal. Chennai would like to turn things around in IPL 2023 and level with Mumbai in terms of most IPL titles.

IPL 2023: Chennai Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venue

Date Day Time (IST) Match Venue
31-Mar-23 Fri 7:30 PM GUJ vs CHE Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
03-Apr-23 Mon 7:30 PM CHE vs LUC MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
08-Apr-23 Sat 7:30 PM MUM vs CHE Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
12-Apr-23 Wed 7:30 PM CHE vs RAJ MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
17-Apr-23 Mon 7:30 PM BAN vs CHE M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
21-Apr-23 Fri 7:30 PM CHE vs BAN MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
23-Apr-23 Sun 7:30 PM KOL vs CHE Eden Gardens, Kolkata
27-Apr-23 Thu 7:30 PM RAJ vs CSK Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
30-Apr-23 Sun 3:30 PM CHE vs PUN MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
04-May-23 Thu 3:30 PM LUC vs CHE Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
06-May-23 Sat 3:30 PM CHE vs MUM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
10-May-23 Wed 7:30 PM CHE vs DEL MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
14-May-23 Sun 7:30 PM CHE vs KOL MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
20-May-23 Sat 3:30 PM DEL vs CHE Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

 

 

IPL 2023: Chennai Full Squad, Player Names

MS Dhoni (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ben Stokes, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

IPL 2023: Chennai Best Playing Playing11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary/Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

