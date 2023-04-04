The match was extremely thrilling from the first over itself. Mohammed Shami was making it tough for DC skipper David Warner to even judge the ball. Shami hit the stump on the second ball itself but the bails didn't fall and Warner along with Delhi survived an early scare.

New Delhi: David Warner's Delhi Capitals is taking on the defending champions, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in an attempt to secure their first victory of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

ujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in Match Seven of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Capitals are playing their first home game of the season after 2019 while the Titans are featuring in their first away match of the tournament, with the pitch described to be a flat one with a slight tinge of grass.

After winning the toss, Pandya said South Africa batter David Miller and uncapped India batter B. Sai Sudharsan come in for injured Kane Williamson, who is ruled out of the tournament, and all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

"Not sure how the wicket is going to play. Obviously losing Kane -- we're gutted. Especially for him. As a team, we can manage but are gutted for him. Not much talking in our team. Just about keeping things simple and focusing on controllable. Pitch looks fantastic. Dew might kick in later."

Delhi skipper David Warner said young wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel will make his IPL debut, with Anrich Nortje coming in for Rovman Powell, along with Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya relegated to impact player substitutes.

"Just bat better, bowl better and field better than the opposition. Have to come out with positive intent and post a good total. It's awesome. What a good turnout it is tonight. Hopefully, we can make it our fortress."

DC vs GT Playing XI

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

