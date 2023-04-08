1st over should officially be named after Trent Boult. pic.twitter.com/TWBawNvZ04

The double wicket maiden from Trent Boult put RR into a dominant position. The pressure is now on Delhi Capitals. They are most likely heading toward their third straight loss in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. This was also the fourth time Boult managed to get the upper hand on Shaw.

Guwahati: Delhi Capitals came out to chase a massive 200 runs target but didn't get the start they wanted as Trent Boult dismissed Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey on back-2-back deliveries to put Rajasthan Royals in command at the Barspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Both of them returned to the pavilion without scoring a single run.

RR's Batting Dominate DC

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler smashed half-centuries while Shimron Hetmyer provided the finishing touch to propel Rajasthan Royals to 199/4 against Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2023 match at the Barsapara Cricket Ground, here on Saturday.

Jaiswal and Buttler slammed 14 boundaries in the first six overs to reach 68 runs in the powerplay. Their stand was 98 runs before Jaiswal fell for a sparkling 60. From there, Delhi clawed back through their spinners in the middle overs.

At 130/3 in 15 overs, Rajasthan seemed to have squandered a great start till Buttler, who made 79, and Hetmyer, unbeaten on 39, got 69 runs in the last five overs to take Rajasthan to one short of 200.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 199/4 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 79, Yashasvi Jaiswal 60; Mukesh Kumar 2/36, Rovman Powell 1/18) against Delhi Capitals