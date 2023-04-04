IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match 7: Strongest Playing XI For Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League 2023: Here is the playing XI of Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Titans.

New Delhi: In Match No. 7 of IPL 2023, David Warner's Delhi Capitals will face defending champions Gujarat Titans on Tuesday (April 4). The high-profile match will take place at Delhi's home ground Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Delhi is coming into this game on the back of suffering 50-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in their tournament's opener which was played on Saturday (April 1). On the other hand, Titans started their title defence in style by getting better of MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets.

Delhi would like to return back to winning ways in their first home match of the 2023 season.

Delhi missed the presence of overseas pacers in the first match and they will welcome the return of Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman on Tuesday. The pace trio has joined the side and will be available for selection.

Nortje, if not, will most likely come in place of Mukesh Kumar for the second match, which will also mean that Rilee Rossouw will go out. A team is only allowed to field four overseas players and with Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Rovman Powell being the first choices, Rossouw will have to make way.

In his absence Delhi will need an extra batter and it will be interesting to see if Yash Dhull gets a chance to make his IPL debut.

Seasoned campaigner Manish Pandey is another player Delhi could consider for the middle-order. In the first match, Aman Khan came as an impact player and there's a possibility that this time, he might start in the XI.

For the hosts, the onus will again be on skipper Warner, who scored a fifty in the first match and besides him there will be high hopes from Prithvi Shaw and Marsh as well.

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Date: 4th April 2023

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Delhi's probable playing XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje