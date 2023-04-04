IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Weather Forecast: Will rain force DC to share points?

Check here weather forecast, rain prediction and more for IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals is all set to take on Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 4. Both the teams have faced each other just once, when Gujarat emerged victorious by 14 runs.

In IPL 2023 opener match defending champions Gujarat Titans defeated four times IPL winners Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. The clash between Delhi and Gujarat will be very interesting to watch, as it is the first time that Hardik & Co. will play in Delhi's home ground.

Delhi Weather Forecast (DC vs GT)

All eyes will be on the sky in Delhi as it is expected to rain. It rained in Delhi in the morning so there could be possibility that we may see some showers in the evening as well, that could hamper the match. In the last few days weather has seen dramatic changes in Delhi NCR.

Likely Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller/Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little, Mohammed Shami and Shivam Mavi/Yash Dayal.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey/Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya/Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.

Full Squad of Gujarat: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, David Miller, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel