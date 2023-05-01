New Delhi: A fan breached the Ekana Sports City Stadium's ground to touch the feet of RCB's star batter Virat Kohli during the IPL 2023 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. The fan also received a hug from the modern-day great before leaving the ground the video of this incident is now going viral on the internet.

RCB has been dominant in the second innings as they sent 8 LSG batters back to the pavilion by the 15th over itself on the score of 77 runs.

LSG Stop RCB On 126 Runs

Stellar efforts from fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and the leg-spin duo of Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra helped Lucknow Super Giants restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to a modest 126/9 in 20 overs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday.

On a challenging black soil pitch, Bangalore began their innings well by not losing wickets in the Power-play. But as the innings progressed, they kept losing wickets as Naveen picked 3-30 while Bishnoi and Mishra had identical figures of 2-21 to tie down Bangalore.

Barring a 44 from captain Faf du Plessis, Bangalore's batters weren't given any breathing space to break the shackles and could only hit eight boundaries in their innings, the lowest by any team in IPL 2023 till now.

(with IANS inputs)