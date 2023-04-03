Advertisement
IPL 2023: Fans Lavish Praise As MS Dhoni Completes 5000 Runs With Back-2-Back Sixes - WATCH
MS Dhoni only got to play three balls in Chennai Super Kings' returning match to M.A Chidambaram Stadium. However, the CSK skipper set the stage on fire even on the limited time he was on the pitch
Chennai: MS Dhoni only got to play three balls in Chennai Super Kings' returning match to M.A Chidambaram Stadium. However, the CSK skipper set the stage on fire even on the limited time he was on the pitch, he smashed back-2-back sixes on the first two balls and completed 5000 runs in IPL before getting out on the third ball.
Bhai kya shot mara h ?? maza aa gya #CSK #Dhoni #MSDhoni? pic.twitter.com/ykHntbirfT
???? ???? (@Anshjain19977) April 3, 2023
