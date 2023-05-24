Advertisement

IPL 2023 Green Dots: 'Qualifier 1 GT vs CSK Got 42,000 Saplings' Reveals Jay Shah

During Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai there were 80 dot balls bowled which means 42,000 new trees.

IPL 2023 Green Dots: 'Qualifier 1 GT vs CSK Got 42,000 Saplings' Reveals Jay Shah
Updated: May 24, 2023 3:40 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

Mumbai: BCCI has planted 42,000 saplings along with Tata companies as the cricket board took the initiative of planting 500 trees for every dot ball to be bowled in the IPL playoffs. During Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai there were 80 dot balls bowled which means 42,000 new trees.

For the green initiative, the broadcasters were showing trees in place of Dot balls. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah took his Twitter and revealed the counting and also thanked TATA Companies for their gesture towards nature.

"We are proud to partner @TataCompanies in planting 500 saplings for each dot ball in the @IPL playoffs. Qualifier 1 #GTvsCSK got 42,000 saplings, thanks to 84 dot balls. Who says T20 is a batter's game? Bowlers' it's all in your hands #TATAIPLGreenDots ? ? ?" Jay Shah tweeted.

However, CSK beat GT by 15 runs and secured their birth for the grand finale of IPL 2023. This was the 10th time that the Dhoni-led franchise will play the final.

But the Chrpauk crowed was not satisfied as their idol MS Dhoni was unable to fire runs from his bat as the CSK skipper got out after making one run on two balls.

 

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023 Green Dots: 'Qualifier 1 GT vs CSK Got 42,000 Saplings' Reveals Jay Shah
Umpires Laughing Over Incident, Not Good: Brad Hogg Slams MS Dhoni For Delaying CSK Vs GT Tie
Mumbai Indians In IPL Playoffs: A Look At Rohit Sharma's Men Dominant Record
Mumbai Indians In IPL Playoffs: A Look At Rohit Sharma's Men Dominant Record
Everything He Touches Turns To Gold: Suresh Raina Talks About MS Dhoni
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

'He's Clearly In Our Plans', Australia Coach McDonald Backs Warner To Make An Impact In WTC Final, Ashes

'He's Clearly In Our Plans', Australia Coach McDonald Backs ...

Umpires Laughing Over Incident, Not Good: Brad Hogg Slams MS Dhoni For Delaying CSK Vs GT Tie

Umpires Laughing Over Incident, Not Good: Brad Hogg Slams MS...

Mumbai Indians In IPL Playoffs: A Look At Rohit Sharma's Men Dominant Record

Mumbai Indians In IPL Playoffs: A Look At Rohit Sharma's Men...

Mumbai Indians In IPL Playoffs: A Look At Rohit Sharma's Men Dominant Record

Mumbai Indians In IPL Playoffs: A Look At Rohit Sharma's Men...

Everything He Touches Turns To Gold: Suresh Raina Talks About MS Dhoni

Everything He Touches Turns To Gold: Suresh Raina Talks Abou...

Advertisement