IPL 2023 Green Dots: 'Qualifier 1 GT vs CSK Got 42,000 Saplings' Reveals Jay Shah
During Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai there were 80 dot balls bowled which means 42,000 new trees.
Mumbai: BCCI has planted 42,000 saplings along with Tata companies as the cricket board took the initiative of planting 500 trees for every dot ball to be bowled in the IPL playoffs. During Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai there were 80 dot balls bowled which means 42,000 new trees.
For the green initiative, the broadcasters were showing trees in place of Dot balls. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah took his Twitter and revealed the counting and also thanked TATA Companies for their gesture towards nature.
We are proud to partner @TataCompanies in planting 500 saplings for each dot ball in the @IPL playoffs. Qualifier 1 #GTvsCSK got 42,000 saplings, thanks to 84 dot balls.
Who says T20 is a batter's game? Bowlers' it's all in your hands #TATAIPLGreenDots ? ? ?
Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 24, 2023
However, CSK beat GT by 15 runs and secured their birth for the grand finale of IPL 2023. This was the 10th time that the Dhoni-led franchise will play the final.
But the Chrpauk crowed was not satisfied as their idol MS Dhoni was unable to fire runs from his bat as the CSK skipper got out after making one run on two balls.
