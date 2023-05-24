Mumbai: BCCI has planted 42,000 saplings along with Tata companies as the cricket board took the initiative of planting 500 trees for every dot ball to be bowled in the IPL playoffs. During Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai there were 80 dot balls bowled which means 42,000 new trees.

For the green initiative, the broadcasters were showing trees in place of Dot balls. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah took his Twitter and revealed the counting and also thanked TATA Companies for their gesture towards nature.