IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match 7: Strongest Playing XI For Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League 2023: Here is the playing XI of Gujarat Titans against Delhi Capitals.

New Delhi: Defending champions Gujarat Titans will hope to make it two wins in a row and reach the number one position in points table when on Tuesday (April 4), they will take the field against David Warner's Delhi Capitals. The match No. 7 of IPL 2023 between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The Hardik Pandya-led side won the tournament opener by 5 wickets on Friday (March 31) against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. In that match, Shubman Gill scored a magnificent fifty and the young batter would like to build on that show on Tuesday. He has performed well in 2023 and there will be high hopes from him. But GT will miss the services of Kane Williamson in the second match. The New Zealand's white-ball captain is out of IPL 2023 after getting injured in the first match while attempting to save a boundary.

In his place, David Miller is likely to play. The South African batter was not available for selection in the first match due to national team commitments but now he is back in the team. He was on song last year and this time once again, he will hope to repeat the same trick.

Mohammed Shami will lead the Titans pace attack and will have Yash Dayal, Joshua Little and Alzarri Joseph for support, whereas the spin department will be under ace spinner Rashid Khan.

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Date: 4th April 2023

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Gujarat's probable playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph