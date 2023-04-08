IPL 2023: "It's Like Manchester United Playing Liverpool"- Moeen Ali On Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Clash

Moeen Ali compared the CSK vs MI clash to Manchester United playing against Liverpool in the English Premier League.

New Delhi: One of the most awaited and loved clashes of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians is finally set to get ablaze tonight at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Both teams' players are quite excited about the battle between the two most loved IPL franchises.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who is representing CSK in IPL, has shared his excitement about the upcoming game. He even compared the CSK vs MI clash to Manchester United playing against Liverpool in the English Premier League.

"This is a game I really look forward to. These are the two most successful franchises and the fan-following is huge and this is one of the biggest games you can play as a cricketer outside of international cricket," Moeen said in the pre-match conference during CSK's training session on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium.

"In football's point of view it is like Manchester United playing Liverpool. These are huge games," he added.

Also termed "El-Clasico" of IPL, Mumbai Indians currently dominate this battle, winning 20 out of the 34 matches. IPL has returned to the home and away game format after four years, and the lifted crowd restrictions will add spice to this game.

Apart from the game, Moeen also backed his teammate Deepak Chahar, who has struggled to perform well this season and has proven quite costly with the ball in the two games that they have played so far.

"I think the only thing he is lacking is game time. He had a bad injury and is coming back after a long time. Unless you can bowl in a proper game which you need as a bowler, he will get better as the tournament goes on," he said on Deepak Chahar.