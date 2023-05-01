Advertisement
IPL 2023: LSG Skipper KL Rahul Returns To Bat Against RCB Despite Injury
Lucknow Super Giants skipper returned to bat after being out due to an injury for most of the match.
New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants skipper returned to bat after being out due to an injury for most of the match. He came back after LSG lost 9 wickets and they needed 24 runs off 8 balls. He injured himself while fielding in the first innings and was taken out of the ground. However, he couldn't do much as RCB still manage to beat them by a margin of 18 runs.
KL Rahul is coming to bat with an injury.
Total respect for the captain. pic.twitter.com/BOBRyORQSS
Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 1, 2023
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
IPL 2023: Fan Enters The Ground To Touch Virat Kohli's Feet During LSG Vs RCB Tie - WATCH Viral Video
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Pakistan Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
29 Apr 2023 16:00 IST | 10:30 GMT
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
Chennai Super Kings Vs PBKS Live Cricket Score - Match 41 - ODI
30 Apr 2023 15:30 IST | 10:00 GMT
Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 4 wickets
Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score - Match 42 - ODI
30 Apr 2023 19:30 IST | 14:00 GMT
Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
Kuwait Vs Oman Live Cricket Score - 3/4 Place Play off - ODI
30 Apr 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Match Abandoned
Advertisement
COMMENTS