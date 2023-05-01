Advertisement

IPL 2023: LSG Skipper KL Rahul Returns To Bat Against RCB Despite Injury

Lucknow Super Giants skipper returned to bat after being out due to an injury for most of the match.

Updated: May 1, 2023 11:40 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants skipper returned to bat after being out due to an injury for most of the match. He came back after LSG lost 9 wickets and they needed 24 runs off 8 balls. He injured himself while fielding in the first innings and was taken out of the ground. However, he couldn't do much as RCB still manage to beat them by a margin of 18 runs.

