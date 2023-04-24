IPL 2023: Mahipal Lomror's Reply To Mohammed Siraj's Apology Post Abuse Is Pure Gold

Mohammed Siraj lost his cool on Mahipal Lomror for giving a wayward throw which prevented the pacer from doing a run-out at the non-striker's end against Rajasthan Royals.

New Delhi: With Virat Kohli back as captain, RCB has started to find their mojo back. The team has now won two back-to-back matches against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals to give wings to their campaign. RCB defeated a strong Rajasthan Royals team by 7 runs, that too defending a total in a small Chinnaswamy stadium. RCB didn't get off to a great start in the game as they lost Virat Kohli for a duck and Shahbaz Ahmed cheaply. However, a brilliant counter-attack by Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis pushed RCB to 189-9.

Chasing a par score, Mohammed Siraj dismissed Jos Buttler for a duck. Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 98 runs for the second wicket to put RR in command. However, exceptional death bowling by Harshal Patel saw RCB win by 7 runs.

Siraj has been top-notch for RCB this year, picking wickets with the new ball in every game. Siraj is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 13 wickets in seven matches. Meanwhile, there was an incident during the match when Siraj lost his cool on teammate Mahipal Lomror for a poor throw which prevented Siraj from doing a run-out at the non-striker's end. However, Siraj didn't waste time in mending things with Lomror and apologised quickly.

"I am so angry man. Kya naam hain (What's his name) Mahipal, I'm so sorry. I have apologised twice already. I don't carry the aggression off the field. It's all calm down post-match," Siraj can be heard saying in the video, before he started singing popular track: "Baby calm down".