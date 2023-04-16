IPL 2023: MI vs KKR: Will Jofra Archer Play Today's Match Against KKR? Tim David Drops Hint

Jofra Archer played Mumbai Indians' first match against RCB but has been sidelined since the due to injury.

New Delhi: Having suffered two back-to-back defeats in the first two matches of IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians bounced back in style and defeated Delhi Capitals to get on the points table. Mumbai's IPL 2023 campaign has been marred by injuries. After losing Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson ahead of the season, the team is sweating over the fitness of Jofra Archer. The English pacer was set to be the spearhead of the MI bowling attack in the absence of Burrah but has missed the team's previous two games.

When asked if Archer will be available to play against Kolkata Knight Riders on 16th April, MI batter Tim David said that Archer is being monitored by the medical team and a call on his participation will be taken by the staff.

"At the moment Jof is being managed by the medical team and I am not a part of those conversations. Whenever they have him ready to play he will be ready to go," Mumbai Indians batter Tim David told the media on Saturday, 15 April.

Mumbai Indians have struggled in the season as the team looks off balance. The absence of key players like Bumrah and Archer has made their bowling look bleak while lack of runs from players like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav have hurt the team badly. Rohit, however, scored a fifty in the last game which should boost his and Mumbai Indians' confidence.