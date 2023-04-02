IPL 2023: Milestone Maverick, Virat Kohli Completes 3000 Runs As Opener In IPL

Virat Kohli once again proved himself as the run machine as he reached yet another milestone in the opening clash of Royal Challengers Bangalore against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians

Bangalore: Virat Kohli once again proved himself as the run machine as he reached yet another milestone in the opening clash of Royal Challengers Bangalore against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat completed 3000 runs as an IPL opener in the match against MI. He is also the highest run-scorer in the history of the Indian Premier League.

The Indian run machine has been in tremendous form since last year's Asia Cup. RCB and its fans are extremely happy to see their favorite player performing in such a tremendous manner. Virat's form will be crucial if RCB want their hands on the IPL trophy.

Virat smashed a crucial half-century while chasing 172 run target from Mumbai Indians. Both Virat and Faf looked in tremendous form and joined a massive 148 runs-opening partnership before Arshad Khan dismissed the RCB skipper in the 15th over. He got out after scoring 73 runs of 43 balls.

Tilak Varma Show In 1st Innings

The young southpaw Tilak Varma crushed an unbeaten 84 off only 46 balls to guide Mumbai Indians to 171/7 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Arena, on Sunday.

Mumbai, forced to bat first, fell to 48/4 and then 123/7 at one point, looking like they might be restricted for a low score. However, Varma stood tall and demonstrated his skill and temperament by hitting nine boundaries and four sixes at a strike rate of 182.6 as Mumbai scored 69 runs in the final five overs.

Varma continued to advance the match despite the fall of wickets on the other end. Right in the middle of the first over, he hit a six-over long-on off Deep. When Harshal Patel pitched down leg, he came on top of the bounce to pull past short fine leg.

Varma performed admirably against off-spinners, sweeping backwards off of Bracewell for four. He greeted Glenn Maxwell by dancing down the field and scoring a six over long-on before pulling through midwicket for four on the back foot.