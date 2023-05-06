Advertisement

IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj Gets Into Heated Verbal Spat With Phil Salt During DC Vs RCB

Updated: May 6, 2023 10:08 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore once again found themselves in the middle of a drama as RCB's star pacer Mohammed Siraj got into a heated exchange of words with Delhi Capitals Phil Salt during IPL 2023 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on Saturday.

Siraj once again got into a heated spat with the batter. The umpires and Faf du Plessis try to calm the situation. Phil Salt backs out of the pull on a quick short ball outside off by Siraj and immediately looks at the square leg umpire for a wide. Umpires didn't find it a wide delivery and then Salt with a big smile on his face says something to Siraj which starts the whole altercation. Warner tries to calm the situation and Siraj puts a finger to his lips making a gesture to silence Salt.

