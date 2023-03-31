IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Hits Massive Six In CSK vs GT Match | WATCH VIDEO

Advertisement

Updated: March 31, 2023 9:43 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings fans got to witness MS Dhoni's special in Ahmedabad in IPL 2023 opener. Dhoni hit a massive six in the last over off Joshua Little. MS Dhoni came to bat at no. eighth for the first time in his career and struggled early on. However, he launched a massive six over the square leg on a short ball by Joshua Little.

Hardik Pandya Speaks On Playing Against MS Dhoni

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya earlier won the toss and put CSK into bat. The Men in Yellow Devon Conway early but a magnificent knock of 92 by Ruturaj Gaikwad helped CSK post a challenging score of 178-7.

After winning the toss GT skipper Pandya said: "New start, new season, quite exciting. Good to play here and the kind of crowd we get here is exciting."

About playing against Dhoni, Pandya said "Almost everyone in the country has got motivation from him (Dhoni). Been a fan and admirer of him. Want boys to enjoy it. The result will take care of itself. Impact Player is different, so I've left it to (coach). Ashu pa works all night on what needs to be done."

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Subs: Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu

Titans XI: Shubhman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (capt), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Josh Little, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal

Subs: B Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar, KS Bharat

