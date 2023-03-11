IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians To Miss Jhye Richardson After Australia Pacer Ruled Out

Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2023 due to hamstring surgery, and he is likely to miss the Ashes too

Updated: March 11, 2023 5:01 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: Five-time IPL champions Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians have received a significant setback. Australian pacer Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2023 due to hamstring surgery, and he is likely to miss the Ashes too.

He recently shared a picture from his official Twitter handle, captioning it" Injuries are a big part of cricket, that's a fact. Frustrating? Absolutely. But I'm now in a scenario where I can get back to doing what I love and work bloody hard to become an even better player than before. One step back, two steps forward. Let's do this."

He has already missed a considerable chunk of the Australian domestic and international cricket season. The unavailability of Jhye is not good news for Mumbai Indians, as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is also ruled from IPL 2023, and now the absence of Jhye will straightly affect the bowling attack of Mumbai Indians.

He has previously played for Punjab Kings in IPL. He has also missed the Australia ODI series against India starting on 17 March. Mumbai Indians are yet to announce the replacements for both pacers, and it would be exciting to see whom they rope in.

