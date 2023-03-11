Five-time IPL champions Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians have received a significant setback. Australian pacer Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2023 due to hamstring surgery, and he is likely to miss the Ashes too.

He recently shared a picture from his official Twitter handle, captioning it" Injuries are a big part of cricket, that's a fact. Frustrating? Absolutely. But I'm now in a scenario where I can get back to doing what I love and work bloody hard to become an even better player than before. One step back, two steps forward. Let's do this."