New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals are the runner-ups of IPL 2022. They had an astonishing performance in the previous edition and would try to repeat it this year. They would come to the mini-auction with a purse of 13.2 cr. They have not released many key players and have tried to keep the balance they had in the 2022 edition intact.

Three Players Rajasthan Royals can go after at the Mini-Auction –

1) Cameron Green

A fast-bowling allrounder like Cameron Green can be a perfect fit for Rajasthan Royals. He can come in handy in the lower middle-order when RR needs a quick-fire finish and also perform crucial batting roles times when the top order fails to provide a good start.

2) Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes was a part of the Rajasthan Royals camp before and they can most likely go after him once again. Ben Stokes is expected to cost a fortune but RR already had many of their key players and they can take a risk of going after a match-winner like Ben Stokes.

3) KS Bharat

KS Bharat is one of the good uncapped players and RR can use one in the team. They’re stacked but KS Bharat can come in handy in the middle order. KS Bharat doesn’t have a huge base price and RR can accommodate him in the squad.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS RETAINED PLAYERS

Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa

RELEASED PLAYERS

Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka

Purse remaining: INR 13.2 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 4