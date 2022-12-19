New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings is the second most successful franchise in the IPL history. The Chennai-based team has won four IPL titles and have managed to reach the playoffs in 11 out of 13 times. But the 2022 edition of IPL was a forgetful one for them. The unfortunate injury to Deepak Chahar days after the mega auction hurt them badly as he couldn’t play a single game.

After learning from the mistakes of IPL 2022 mega auctions, CSK would like to make some quality additions this year.

Here’s a look at three players that they can target in IPL 2023 players auction:

Kane Williamson: New Zealand’s white-ball skipper Kane Williamson can be signed by CSK in the upcoming auctions. The former SRH skipper was released by the Orange Army but he won’t be short of suitors as he is a reliable batter who can anchor the innings and at the same time play an aggressive brand of cricket if needed.

Jason Holder: Holder can be a long term replacement for DJ Bravo. The former West Indies Test captain can operate with the new ball and bowl at death as well. Besides that he is more than capable of playing big shots and can serve the franchise for long. Since Dhoni is likely to play his final IPL in 2023, along with Williamson, he can also be a captaincy option for the future.

Shivam Mavi: The former U-19 World Cup winner was released by KKR. He can also be targeted by CSK. The likes of Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary and Tushar Deshpande are talented players but lacks experience and with the experience of playing in four IPL seasons, Mavi can do the job for MS Dhoni & Co.

Released players list: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

Reatined players: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.