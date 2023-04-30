IPL 2023: Qila Kotla Turns WWE Ring As Brutal Fan Fight During DC vs SRH Match Goes Viral

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals' two-match winning streak was halted at Qila Kotla as the team went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad by nine runs. Having conceded 197 in 20 overs, DC got off to the worst possible start as skipper David Warner headed back to the dressing room for a duck.

However, a magnificent counter-attack by Phil Salt (59 off 35) and Mitchell Marsh (63 off 39) put Delhi Capitals ahead. At 112-1 in the 12th over, DC were cruising to a win before Salt departed. His wicket triggered a collapse and DC were reduced to 125-5 in the 14th over. SRH tightened the screws in the final overs as Delhi Capitals could only manage 188-6, with Axar Patel remaining unbeaten on 29 in 14 balls. Earlier, a magnificent 4-wicket haul by Mitchell Marsh helped DC restrict SRH to below 200 despite top fifties by Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen.

Meanwhile, an ugly incident took place during the match between DC and SRH as a few fans got involved in a brutal fight. In a video that is going viral on social media, fans can be seen going all guns blazing at each other. While the exact reason for the fight is not known, there is no news about any serious injury to anyone.