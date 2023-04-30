IPL 2023: Qila Kotla Turns WWE Ring As Brutal Fan Fight During DC vs SRH Match Goes Viral
DC vs SRH: In a video that is going viral on social media, a few fans got involved in a fight during DC vs SRH match at Feroz Shah Kotla.
New Delhi: Delhi Capitals' two-match winning streak was halted at Qila Kotla as the team went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad by nine runs. Having conceded 197 in 20 overs, DC got off to the worst possible start as skipper David Warner headed back to the dressing room for a duck.
However, a magnificent counter-attack by Phil Salt (59 off 35) and Mitchell Marsh (63 off 39) put Delhi Capitals ahead. At 112-1 in the 12th over, DC were cruising to a win before Salt departed. His wicket triggered a collapse and DC were reduced to 125-5 in the 14th over. SRH tightened the screws in the final overs as Delhi Capitals could only manage 188-6, with Axar Patel remaining unbeaten on 29 in 14 balls. Earlier, a magnificent 4-wicket haul by Mitchell Marsh helped DC restrict SRH to below 200 despite top fifties by Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen.
Meanwhile, an ugly incident took place during the match between DC and SRH as a few fans got involved in a brutal fight. In a video that is going viral on social media, fans can be seen going all guns blazing at each other. While the exact reason for the fight is not known, there is no news about any serious injury to anyone.
IPL 2023: David Warner Opens Up On Holding Back Axar Patel Against SRH
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals made a bizarre move during the run-chase and held Axar Patel back for too long. Patel, who has been the best batter for Delhi Capitals after David Warner, was sent into bat at no.7, after Priyam Garg and Sarfaraz Khan. The move hurt Delhi badly as Axar didn't get sufficient balls to finish the game. The all-rounder scored 29 in 14 balls but Delhi still fell nine runs short.
"We were off a bit with the ball, but I think Mitch Marsh bowled fantastic. He was our best bowler. To come up 9 runs short is disappointing. I don't think the pitch slowed down a lot, they took pace off. When you lose wickets in the middle it can be extremely difficult. He's (Axar) in good touch. For us it was about, we get off to a good start and we know that him and me will have to handle their spinners with the ball spinning back in. Holding Axar can be difficult. We have been losing too many wickets through the middle," said David Warner at the post-match presentation.
