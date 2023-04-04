New Delhi: David Warner-led Delhi Capitals is hosting the defending champions, Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in an attempt to secure their first win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Delhi crowd was extremely thrilled as their favourite cricketer, Rishabh Pant was present in the stadium.

Rishabh Pant suffered a terrible accident last year and has been ruled out of action completely for at least this year. He couldn't be a part of the team but that didn't stop him from supporting the Delhi-based franchise.

Hardik Pandya's GT defeated CSK in their opening fixture and will be eyeing the top spot on the points table with a victory in this match. On the other hand, DC lost their first match and will be looking forward to securing their first victory of the IPL 2023.