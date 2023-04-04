IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant Arrives At Arun Jaitley Stadium To Support Delhi Capitals
The Delhi crowd was extremely thrilled as their favourite cricketer, Rishabh Pant was present in the stadium.
New Delhi: David Warner-led Delhi Capitals is hosting the defending champions, Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in an attempt to secure their first win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Delhi crowd was extremely thrilled as their favourite cricketer, Rishabh Pant was present in the stadium.
Rishabh Pant suffered a terrible accident last year and has been ruled out of action completely for at least this year. He couldn't be a part of the team but that didn't stop him from supporting the Delhi-based franchise.
Hardik Pandya's GT defeated CSK in their opening fixture and will be eyeing the top spot on the points table with a victory in this match. On the other hand, DC lost their first match and will be looking forward to securing their first victory of the IPL 2023.
Rishabh Pant watching Delhi vs Gujarat match from stadium. pic.twitter.com/MS9h89Myqs
Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 4, 2023
DC vs GT
Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first. GT are a dominant force to reckon with while they are chasing a total. They have won 9 out of 10 times while batting in the second innings and will be looking forward to increasing the tally in the match against Delhi.
GT made a few changes in the squad as David Miller made it into the team in place of injured Kane Williamson. "Obviously losing Kane - we're gutted. Especially for him. As a team, we can manage, but gutted for him. Miller comes in for Kane. Sai Sudharsan comes in for Vijay," said Pandya.
"Looks like a nice wicket. Have to come out with positive intent and post a good total. It's awesome. What a good turnout it is tonight. Hopefully, we can make it our fortress. Anrich and Porel come in. Rovman misses out. It's a long tournament, going to be a few harsh calls," Warner said following toss and informed about the changes in the playing 11.
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje
Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph
