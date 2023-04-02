IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians' Strongest Playing 11 For RCB Vs MI Match

In their first IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Faf du Plessis, will play Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma. The conflict will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Arena in Karnataka.

Last year, MI came in last on the points table, and they hope to be stronger this time around. However, they will have to compete in this season's Indian Premier League without their outstanding pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. On the other hand, RCB's attempt to win their first IPL trophy came to an end during the qualifiers last year.

Fans will also be excited to see Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in action. These two are two of the biggest cricketing names in the world and have a surreal fandom. Both teams will like to get off with a win to start their campaign in the tournament.

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Finn Allen, Himanshu Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

IPL 2023 RCB vs MI Strongest Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Mumbai Indians (MI)