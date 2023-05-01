New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has roped in Kedar Jadhav as the replacement of English pacer David Willey for the remainder of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

David Willey played for RCB in four games and took three wickets in this season before being ruled out due to injury. Kedar Jadhav, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has played 93 matches in the IPL, scoring 1196 runs. The all-rounder last represented RCB for 16 matches during the 2016-17 season, and was brought on board for an amount of 1 Crore INR

RCB made this announcement from their official Twitter handle. In his previous stint with the fan-favourite franchise, the right-handed batter scored 309 runs in 16 matches with an average of 25.75 and a strike rate of 141.74