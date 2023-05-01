IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Rope In Kedar Jadhav As David Willey's Replacement
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has roped in Kedar Jadhav as the replacement of English pacer David Willey
New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has roped in Kedar Jadhav as the replacement of English pacer David Willey for the remainder of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
David Willey played for RCB in four games and took three wickets in this season before being ruled out due to injury. Kedar Jadhav, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has played 93 matches in the IPL, scoring 1196 runs. The all-rounder last represented RCB for 16 matches during the 2016-17 season, and was brought on board for an amount of 1 Crore INR
RCB made this announcement from their official Twitter handle. In his previous stint with the fan-favourite franchise, the right-handed batter scored 309 runs in 16 matches with an average of 25.75 and a strike rate of 141.74
David Willey has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to fractured toe and adductor strain. ?
Willey, you were brilliant throughout! We stand by your side as you rest, recover and return stronger than ever, mate. ??#PlayBold # RCB @david_willey pic.twitter.com/bpyLUWlo8X
Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 1, 2023
? ANNOUNCEMENT ?
Indian all-rounder Kedar Jadhav replaces injured David Willey for the remainder of #IPL2023.
Welcome back to # RCB, Kedar Jadhav! ?#PlayBold @JadhavKedar pic.twitter.com/RkhI9Tvpi1
Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 1, 2023
RCB Reveals David Willey's Injury
Kedar Jadhav was seen doing Marathi commentary for Jio Cinema. RCB later also revealed that Willey has been ruled out due to a toe fracture and adductor strain. "David Willey has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to fractured toe and adductor strain. Willey, you were brilliant throughout! We stand by your side as you rest, recover and return stronger than ever, mate," RCB wrote in their official statement.
RCB Updates Squad
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kedar Jadhav, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
COMMENTS