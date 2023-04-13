New Delhi: Sandeep Sharma had a game to remember against CSK as his final over heroics helped Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by three runs. Having been hit for two back to back sixes against MS Dhoni, Sharma showed nerves of steel and gave singles off the final three balls against Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja to give his team a remarkable win.

Defending 21 in the last over, Sharma started with two wides and a dot which was followed by two back to back sixes. At that point, the best bowlers would have collapsed under pressure but not Sandeep Sharma. Sandeep ended the match with figures of 1-30 in 3 overs.

Meanwhile, in a video that is going viral on social media, Sandeep Sharma's wife and his newborn baby can be seen watching Sharma play against CSK on TV.