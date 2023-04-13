IPL 2023: Sandeep Sharma's Daughter Watches Father Play Against CSK | Video Goes Viral
New Delhi: Sandeep Sharma had a game to remember against CSK as his final over heroics helped Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by three runs. Having been hit for two back to back sixes against MS Dhoni, Sharma showed nerves of steel and gave singles off the final three balls against Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja to give his team a remarkable win.
Defending 21 in the last over, Sharma started with two wides and a dot which was followed by two back to back sixes. At that point, the best bowlers would have collapsed under pressure but not Sandeep Sharma. Sandeep ended the match with figures of 1-30 in 3 overs.
Meanwhile, in a video that is going viral on social media, Sandeep Sharma's wife and his newborn baby can be seen watching Sharma play against CSK on TV.
Sandeep sharma (@sandeep25a) April 13, 2023
Earlier, MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl. Jos Buttler scored 52 while Devdutt Padikkal added 38 runs to set up a good platform for RR to post a big score. However, the CSK skipper choked Rajasthan Royals batters for runs. A cameo of 30 by Shimron Hetmyer helped the Sanju Samson-led side post a healthy 175-8.
CSK lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early by Ajinkya Rahane (31) and Devon Conway (50) kept the innings afloat. Ashwin then removed Rahane and Shivam Dube early and CSK collapsed to 113-6 when Dhoni joined Jadeja. The game looked done and dusted with 40 needed of the last two overs but Dhoni (31 off 17) and Jadeja (25 off 15) took the team to a touching distance of a win, only to be denied a remarkable comeback victory by Sandeep Sharma.
