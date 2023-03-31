IPL 2023: Shami Shatters The Stumps Of Devon Conway | Watch Here

New Delhi: Mohammed Shami has destroyed the stumps of Devon Conway and took the first wicket of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. With this wicket, he has also completed 100 wickets in his IPL career.

On the other side, Ruturaj Gaikwad looks in perfect touch as he has played some magnificent shots. The departure of Devon Conway has brought Moeen Ali to the crease.

Before that, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first in the first game of IPL 2023, which they are playing against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

At the time of writing, Chennai Super Kings were 50-2 at the end of the powerplay as a stunning delivery also dismissed Moeen Ali from the star spinner Rashid Khan.

Here are the playing XIs for game 1 of IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Squads for Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma