Shikhar Dhawan has joined the elite list with Virat Kohli and David Warner by becoming the third player to score 50 Half-centuries in the history of the Indian Premier League

Updated: May 8, 2023 9:26 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan has joined the elite list with Virat Kohli and David Warner by becoming the third player to score 50 Half-centuries in the history of the Indian Premier League during the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens Stadium, on Monday.

The PBKS skipper was once again the sole performer for the Punjab-based franchise. It was his 57-run knock that helped the Punjab Kings post 179 runs on the scoreboard. Shahrukh Khan and Harpreet Brar's quickfire cameos in the last were impactful too.

KKR vs PBKS Playing 11

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Subs: Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Athrava Taide, Mohit Rathee, Mathew Short

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy

Subs: Anukul Roy, N. Jagadeesan, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya

