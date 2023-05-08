IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan Joins Virat Kohli, David Warner In Elite List - Check Deets
New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan has joined the elite list with Virat Kohli and David Warner by becoming the third player to score 50 Half-centuries in the history of the Indian Premier League during the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens Stadium, on Monday.
5 0 up for @SDhawan25 ?
This has been a solid knock from the @PunjabKingsIPL captain ?
Follow the match https://t.co/OaRtNpAfXD #TATAIPL | #KKRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/ObItmk9aVj
IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 8, 2023
The PBKS skipper was once again the sole performer for the Punjab-based franchise. It was his 57-run knock that helped the Punjab Kings post 179 runs on the scoreboard. Shahrukh Khan and Harpreet Brar's quickfire cameos in the last were impactful too.
KKR vs PBKS Playing 11
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Subs: Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Athrava Taide, Mohit Rathee, Mathew Short
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy
Subs: Anukul Roy, N. Jagadeesan, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya
