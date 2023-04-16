Advertisement

IPL 2023: Sikandar Raza Speaking Punjabi After PBKS Beat LSG By 2 Wickets | Watch Viral Video

IPL 2023: Sikandar Raza Speaking Punjabi After PBKS Beat LSG By 2 Wickets | Watch Viral Video

Sikandar Raza scored 57 off 41 to lead PBKS to a 2-wicket win over LSG.

Updated: April 16, 2023 9:44 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Lucknow: Sikandar Raza scored his maiden IPL half-century as Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants to climb to the helm of the IPL 2023 points table. Chasing 160 on a tricky Lucknow wicket, Raza's 57 off 41 clubbed with an impactful knock of 23 in 10 balls by Shahrukh Khan helped PBKS beat LSG by two wickets. Fittingly, Raza was adjudged the player of the match. Notably, Raza is the first Zimbabwe batter to score an IPL fifty. Having led his team to a win, the humble Raza credited Shahrukh Khan for the win.

"Feels great to be honest. When I got out, there were a few demons in my head. Credit to Shahrukh. Nice to get a fifty but if we had lost, I wouldn't have felt so good. It's one of the biggest stage. You're here and you want to do well. I've had two average games which was there in my head. Jitesh's wicket was very crucial. Had he stayed on for 6-8 balls, he would've finished the game himself. But the way Shahrukh came out hitting his first ball for six, I was confident in him," said Raza at the post-match presentation.

Sikandar Raza Speaks In Punjabi Viral Video

Raza was born in Sialkot Punjab and is well versed with the Punjabi language. In a video posted by PBKS official Twitter handle, Raza can be seen speaking in Punjabi, the video of which is going viral.

 

Coming back to the game, KL Rahul's solid 74 and Kyle Mayers 29 helped LSG post 159-8. The team was set to post a big score when Rahul was batting with Krunal Pandya and the team was 110-2 in the 15th over but a late collapse saw LSG being restricted to a below par score.

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: Sikandar Raza Speaking Punjabi After PBKS Beat LSG By 2 Wickets | Watch Viral Video
Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly Rift: Timeline Of High-Profile Controversy That Shook Indian Cricket
IPL 2023: 'We Are 10 Runs Short': KL Rahul Reflects On Close Defeat Against PBKS
IPL 2023: Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan Lead Punjab To Two-Wicket Victory Over Lucknow
IPL 2023: 'Should Have Been An Easy Chase', David Warner Asks DC Batters To Do Better
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2023: Sikandar Raza Speaking Punjabi After PBKS Beat LSG By 2 Wickets | Watch Viral Video

IPL 2023: Sikandar Raza Speaking Punjabi After PBKS Beat LSG...

Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly Rift: Timeline Of High-Profile Controversy That Shook Indian Cricket

Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly Rift: Timeline Of High-Profile Co...

IPL 2023: 'We Are 10 Runs Short': KL Rahul Reflects On Close Defeat Against PBKS

IPL 2023: 'We Are 10 Runs Short': KL Rahul Reflects On Close...

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Up...

PAK Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Babar Azam Closes In On India Skipper Rohit Sharma With Third T20I Hundred

PAK Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Babar Azam Closes In On India Skipper Ro...

Advertisement