Lucknow: Sikandar Raza scored his maiden IPL half-century as Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants to climb to the helm of the IPL 2023 points table. Chasing 160 on a tricky Lucknow wicket, Raza's 57 off 41 clubbed with an impactful knock of 23 in 10 balls by Shahrukh Khan helped PBKS beat LSG by two wickets. Fittingly, Raza was adjudged the player of the match. Notably, Raza is the first Zimbabwe batter to score an IPL fifty. Having led his team to a win, the humble Raza credited Shahrukh Khan for the win.

"Feels great to be honest. When I got out, there were a few demons in my head. Credit to Shahrukh. Nice to get a fifty but if we had lost, I wouldn't have felt so good. It's one of the biggest stage. You're here and you want to do well. I've had two average games which was there in my head. Jitesh's wicket was very crucial. Had he stayed on for 6-8 balls, he would've finished the game himself. But the way Shahrukh came out hitting his first ball for six, I was confident in him," said Raza at the post-match presentation.

Sikandar Raza Speaks In Punjabi Viral Video

Raza was born in Sialkot Punjab and is well versed with the Punjabi language. In a video posted by PBKS official Twitter handle, Raza can be seen speaking in Punjabi, the video of which is going viral.