The video of Dhanush sitting in the crowd flaunting his new look from the upcoming movie Captain Miller is going viral on the internet. Fans are sharing the picture and videos of Dhanush at a rapid pace.

New Delhi: South movie superstar Dhanush attended the IPL 2023's El Clasico match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Saturday. Fans were extremely thrilled to witness the celebrity among the crowd.

CSK Restrict MI On 139 Runs

A high-quality bowling performance from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by young pacer Matheesha Pathirana's 3-15, restricted Mumbai Indians to a modest 139/8 in 20 overs at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

Pathirana was on fire in his spell at the back end of the innings, giving away just 15 runs in his four overs, not conceding a single boundary while picking the wickets, denying Mumbai the finishing kick they needed after losing their top three batters in power-play.

He was also supported by Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande taking two wickets each while Ravindra Jadeja had a scalp to his name. For Mumbai, barring Nehal Wadhera's 64 off 50 balls, which kept the innings together, no batter was allowed to break free on a slow pitch.

(with IANS inputs)