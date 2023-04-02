IPL 2023: SRH vs RR Match 4: Prediction, Preview, Probable XIs, Pitch, Weather Report And Injury Updates

IPL 2023: SRH vs RR Match 4: Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Rajasthan Royals in match 4 of IPL 2023 on Sunday at the Rajeev Gandhi International Stadium In Hyderabad.

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Rajasthan Royals in the 4th match of the Indian Premier League 2023. SRH had a poor season last year as they finished eighth on the points table. The team let go of Kane Williamson and named Aiden Markram as captain for IPL 2023.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals narrowly missed their second IPL title after they lost to Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2022.

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Pitch Report

The match will be played at the Rajeev Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The wicket should be a good one for cricket, with help for pacers with the new ball and turn for spinners when the ball gets older.

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Weather Report

It will be a pleasant day to play cricket as the temperatures will range between the low 20s.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):

Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Upendra Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Karthik Tyagi

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Padikkal, Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Head To Head

Both SRH and RR have won eight games apiece in 16 outings.

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR Key Players

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is one of the best players in business in this format of the game. Buttler played a crucial role in taking RR to final in the last season with over 800 runs and four centuries to his name.

Mayank Agarwal: Mayank Agarwal was released by Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2023. The batter has a great record in IPL and also brings is plenty of leadership experience to help the new skipper Aiden Markram. Agarwal can play aggressively or drop the anchor as he can modify his game as per the match situation.

Harry Brook: The English batter has been making a lot of buzz for his sensational batting skills and will be eyeing a good show in the IPL 2023 as it will significantly raise his stocks in the cricket market.

Injury and Unavailability

Aiden Markram won't be available for SRH for the first game. In his absence, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named as the team's captain.

SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Full Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Glenn Phillips(w), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma