Advertisement

IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Gujarat Titans Beat Delhi Capitals By 6 Wickets

IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Gujarat Titans Beat Delhi Capitals By 6 Wickets

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans defeated David Warner's Delhi Capitals by wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and handed them their second loss of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Updated: April 4, 2023 11:31 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans defeated David Warner's Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and handed them their second loss of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. GT topped the points table with this victory. Where GT fans were really happy with this win, DC's fanbase was extremely upset with a loss at their home ground.

Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first. Delhi Capitals batting first didn't get the start they wanted as Mohammed Shami's sharp bowling had both David Warner and Prithvi Shaw on their toes. Shami kept on building pressure and that resulted in him getting the wickets of Shaw and Mitchell Marsh.

Now Delhi's hopes were on their skipper and star opener David Warner, he did get a start but once again failed to turn it into a big knock. Alzarri Joseph cleaned him up with a ripping delivery and sent him back to the pavilion on a score of 37 off 32 balls. Joseph struck again on the very next delivery and sent Rilee Rossouw back on a golden duck.

Delhi Capitals was struggling as none of the batters was able to stay long in front of the lethal Gujarat bowling. However, India's ace all-rounder Axar Patel fired some blazing shots and helped the team get to the score of 162 at the loss of 8 wickets.

Gujarat Titans love to chase but didn't get the start they wanted as Anrich Nortje, who was playing his first match of the IPL 2023, dismisses both GT openers by the fifth over. Both Gill and Saha got out after scoring 14 runs.

Then Khaleel Ahmed, who came in as an impact player in place of Sarfaraz Khan, dismissed Hardik Pandya. GT lost their first three wickets by the 6th over itself. However, Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan joined a crucial 53 runs partnership and brought GT back into the game.

Vijay Shankar got out after playing a good cameo and the remainder was done by Sai Sudharsan and the Proteas heavy-hitter David Miller. They took GT over the line with 11 balls remaining.

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Gujarat Titans Beat Delhi Capitals By 6 Wickets
IPL 2023: Kyle Mayers scripts history after back-to-back half centuries
IPL 2023: Dasun Shanaka To Replace Injured Kane Williamson For Gujarat Titans
IPL 2023: Shreyas Iyer ruled out of IPL 2023 and WTC final; to undergo back surgery
IPL 2023: Gambhir's Reaction to Dhoni big sixes sparks meme fest on social media
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Upda...

Live Score-Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score and Updates: DC vs GT 7 match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Live Score-Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Sco...

IPL 2023: Kyle Mayers scripts history after back-to-back half centuries

IPL 2023: Kyle Mayers scripts history after back-to-back hal...

IPL 2023: Dasun Shanaka To Replace Injured Kane Williamson For Gujarat Titans

IPL 2023: Dasun Shanaka To Replace Injured Kane Williamson F...

IPL 2023: Shreyas Iyer ruled out of IPL 2023 and WTC final; to undergo back surgery

IPL 2023: Shreyas Iyer ruled out of IPL 2023 and WTC final; ...

Advertisement