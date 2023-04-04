IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Gujarat Titans Beat Delhi Capitals By 6 Wickets

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans defeated David Warner's Delhi Capitals by wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and handed them their second loss of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans defeated David Warner's Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and handed them their second loss of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. GT topped the points table with this victory. Where GT fans were really happy with this win, DC's fanbase was extremely upset with a loss at their home ground. Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first. Delhi Capitals batting first didn't get the start they wanted as Mohammed Shami's sharp bowling had both David Warner and Prithvi Shaw on their toes. Shami kept on building pressure and that resulted in him getting the wickets of Shaw and Mitchell Marsh. David Miller 31(16)* not out with 193.75 Strike Rates #DCvsGT #GTvsDC #TATAIPL2023 #IPL23 pic.twitter.com/9xiY9ffyT9 IGN ASHISH (@ASHISHS02896419) April 4, 2023

Worst captaincy today by Warner.. at least he should have given 1 over to Axar Patel..At least see how he delivers..He is not a part time bowler..#DCvsGT Roshan Ahire (@Ahire_007) April 4, 2023

Now Delhi's hopes were on their skipper and star opener David Warner, he did get a start but once again failed to turn it into a big knock. Alzarri Joseph cleaned him up with a ripping delivery and sent him back to the pavilion on a score of 37 off 32 balls. Joseph struck again on the very next delivery and sent Rilee Rossouw back on a golden duck. Delhi Capitals was struggling as none of the batters was able to stay long in front of the lethal Gujarat bowling. However, India's ace all-rounder Axar Patel fired some blazing shots and helped the team get to the score of 162 at the loss of 8 wickets. The only way to beat Gujarat Titans is if you make them bat first and chase it down. Else they restrict opponer to below par score and chase it down comfortably. Very impressed with Hardik Pandyas captaincy. Very very attacking all the time#GTvsDC #DCvsGT #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/Q503NHKLnA | AHAM DEVASMI (@AhamDevasmi) April 4, 2023

Sai Sudharsan knocking on the doors to the Indian Team. The only difference remains is to hear the knock.. #DCvsGT #IPL Aishwary Vardhan Singh Parihar (@iamavsp) April 4, 2023