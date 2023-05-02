Advertisement

IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Mohammed Shami Sends Half Of DC Team Back By Fifth Over

David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first but their decision fired back at them after Mohammed Shami sent half of the DC team back to the pavilion by the fifth over itself.

Ahmedabad: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) is taking on David Warner's Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra M0di Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday. David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first but their decision fired back at them after Mohammed Shami sent half of the DC team back to the pavilion by the fifth over itself.

Fans have stormed Twitter to criticize the Delhi-based franchise over its performance. They are also appreciating Mohammed Shami as he grabbed four big wickets in his first three overs for just 7 runs. He only gave four in the last over and wrapped up his four-over spell for a splendid figure of 4/11.

GT vs DC Playing 11

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

Subs: Shubman Gill, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Shivam Mavi

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma

Subs: Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel

