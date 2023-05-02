IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Mohammed Shami Sends Half Of DC Team Back By Fifth Over
David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first but their decision fired back at them after Mohammed Shami sent half of the DC team back to the pavilion by the fifth over itself.
Ahmedabad: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) is taking on David Warner's Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra M0di Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday. David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first but their decision fired back at them after Mohammed Shami sent half of the DC team back to the pavilion by the fifth over itself.
Shami with figures of 4 for 7 in three overs. Taking Delhi Capitals apart by himself... #IPL
brett Fish anderson (@BrettFishA) May 2, 2023
This year's Delhi Capitals team (yeah yeah team with most coaches) doesn't deserve to play this iconic league #IPL2023
Not suitable for IPL's standard ! #GTvsDC
Bat & Ball (@BatBall444) May 2, 2023
49 loaded for delhi capitals!
(@Being_CA_) May 2, 2023
Relegate Delhi Capitals from next years' IPL ??#IPL2023 #Shami #GTvDC #GTvsDC pic.twitter.com/QJgPPlHChT
Toe Crusher (@thetoecrushers) May 2, 2023
Every Delhi Capitals game is boring but atleast today the world got to know Mohammed Shami still got it.
Shami,Siraj and Bumrah will breathe fire for India in World cup ?#IPL #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/zK5wVDAFRZ
AJI (@Aj8Gooner) May 2, 2023
Fans have stormed Twitter to criticize the Delhi-based franchise over its performance. They are also appreciating Mohammed Shami as he grabbed four big wickets in his first three overs for just 7 runs. He only gave four in the last over and wrapped up his four-over spell for a splendid figure of 4/11.
GT vs DC Playing 11
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little
Subs: Shubman Gill, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Shivam Mavi
Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma
Subs: Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel
COMMENTS