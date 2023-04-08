Guwahati: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals is facing David Warner's Delhi Capitals in the first half of the double-header Saturday. The match is taking place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. RR got off to a good start as their openers joined 68 runs in the powerplay without a loss but then DC made a splendid comeback with the ball. RR not only lost 3 wickets between 7 to 15 overs but could only score 62 runs.

Mukesh Kumar dismissed the explosive Yashasvi Jaiswal and ended his astonishing knock on 60 runs and then Kuldeep Yadav joined the party and sent the RR skipper, Sanju Samson back to the pavilion on a four-ball duck.