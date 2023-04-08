Advertisement

IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts With Hilarious Memes As Rovman Powell Cleans Up Riyan Parag

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals is facing David Warner's Delhi Capitals in the first half of the double-header Saturday.

Updated: April 8, 2023 5:16 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Guwahati: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals is facing David Warner's Delhi Capitals in the first half of the double-header Saturday. The match is taking place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. RR got off to a good start as their openers joined 68 runs in the powerplay without a loss but then DC made a splendid comeback with the ball. RR not only lost 3 wickets between 7 to 15 overs but could only score 62 runs.

Mukesh Kumar dismissed the explosive Yashasvi Jaiswal and ended his astonishing knock on 60 runs and then Kuldeep Yadav joined the party and sent the RR skipper, Sanju Samson back to the pavilion on a four-ball duck.

Then walked out Riyan Parag and had the responsibility to anchor the innings along with Jos Buttler but he failed to perform as Rovman Powell cleaned him up. Parag failed to judge his mix of pace and returned to the pavilion after scoring just 7 runs off 11 balls.

Fans were unimpressed with Riyan Parag and criticized him on social media and many of them trolled Parag for his inconsistency through hilarious memes.

RR vs DC Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals Playing 11: David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

