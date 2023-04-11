Advertisement

IPL 2023: Twitterati Reacts After Harshal Patel Missed Mankad During RCB vs LSG Match

Harshal's attempt to run out Ravi Bishnoi and later running him out wasn't successful, a fumble from Karthik behind allowed Bishnoi and Avesh Khan to go for a leg-bye, taking Lucknow to a thrilling victory.

Updated: April 11, 2023 7:26 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

Bengaluru: Netizens started slamming after Harshal Patel's missed the Mankad chance during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. LSG needed 1 with just 1 wicket in hand on the final ball. Harshal tried to run out Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker's end but fumbled.

Lucknow Super Giants were 37/3 at the end of power-play, with Royal Challengers Bangalore on top of them in a run chase of 213 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium but Marcus Stoinis brought Lucknow back with his impressive 30-ball 65 while Nicholas Pooran smashed a sensational 19-ball 62 to take the team to a last-ball thrilling one-wicket victory.

Mohammed Siraj gave Bangalore an ideal start as Kyle Mayers chopped on to his stumps. Wayne Parnell dealt double blows to Lucknow in the fourth over, having Deepak Hooda nick behind a cutter to Dinesh Karthik and then forcing Krunal Pandya to edge off an outswinger to the keeper.

After ending the power-play at 37/3, Stoinis began his onslaught in the eighth over by flicking off the pads for six off Harshal Patel, then slashed through point and smacked a straight drive down the ground for back-to-back fours.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 212/2 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 79 not out, Virat Kohli 61; Amit Mishra 1/18, Mark Wood 1/32) lost to Lucknow Super Giants 213/9 in 20 overs (Marcus Stoinis 65, Nicholas Pooran 62; Wayne Parnell 3/41, Harshal Patel 2/48) by 1 wicket.

