IPL 2023: Twitterati Reacts After Harshal Patel Missed Mankad During RCB vs LSG Match
Harshal's attempt to run out Ravi Bishnoi and later running him out wasn't successful, a fumble from Karthik behind allowed Bishnoi and Avesh Khan to go for a leg-bye, taking Lucknow to a thrilling victory.
Bengaluru: Netizens started slamming after Harshal Patel's missed the Mankad chance during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. LSG needed 1 with just 1 wicket in hand on the final ball. Harshal tried to run out Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker's end but fumbled.
Lucknow Super Giants were 37/3 at the end of power-play, with Royal Challengers Bangalore on top of them in a run chase of 213 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium but Marcus Stoinis brought Lucknow back with his impressive 30-ball 65 while Nicholas Pooran smashed a sensational 19-ball 62 to take the team to a last-ball thrilling one-wicket victory.
Mohammed Siraj gave Bangalore an ideal start as Kyle Mayers chopped on to his stumps. Wayne Parnell dealt double blows to Lucknow in the fourth over, having Deepak Hooda nick behind a cutter to Dinesh Karthik and then forcing Krunal Pandya to edge off an outswinger to the keeper.
After ending the power-play at 37/3, Stoinis began his onslaught in the eighth over by flicking off the pads for six off Harshal Patel, then slashed through point and smacked a straight drive down the ground for back-to-back fours.
Twitterati started reacting after Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match:
Dekho kitna bahar hai ?
Spinner hota toh aaram se mankad tha pic.twitter.com/LyGBDhWdMg
ayush (@ayush08__) April 10, 2023
Rcb can't even do a #mankad
And they say #cupnamde
Agle saal please practice naam de.#Jokers #RCBvsLSG #vintagercb #gautamgambhir #LSGvRCB #ViratKohli #ipl2023 #whatamatch pic.twitter.com/p1ad1nQ64C
Rishabh Pareek (@prishabhtweets) April 10, 2023
He was within the crease but harsal was waiting for him to go out rather than doing bowling , mankad is right when actually the batter is way away that baller do have time to do that but he was unsuccessful because he was waiting not bowling pic.twitter.com/SNMJosSTHL
Bhoomika ? (@KlrSunshine) April 10, 2023
Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 212/2 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 79 not out, Virat Kohli 61; Amit Mishra 1/18, Mark Wood 1/32) lost to Lucknow Super Giants 213/9 in 20 overs (Marcus Stoinis 65, Nicholas Pooran 62; Wayne Parnell 3/41, Harshal Patel 2/48) by 1 wicket.
