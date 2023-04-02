Hyderabad: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals is taking on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first half of the double-header Sunday which is being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. This is also the opening match of both teams in the IPL 2023.

RR batting first have put 203 runs on the board. The score may show that batters dominated the game but there were moments when SRH's bowlers completely stole the show. One such moment was when India's lethal speedster with his 149.3 ripper delivery cleaned up Devdutt Padikkal.

The delivery not only beat Padikkal but also sent the stump flying off the ground. The video of that delivery has taken over the internet and is now going viral all over social media. Umran is known for his sheer pace and he once again demonstrated it in the match against Rajasthan Royals.