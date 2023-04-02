IPL 2023: Umran Malik's 149.3 Kmph Ripper Takes Stump Out Of Ground - Watch
Hyderabad: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals is taking on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first half of the double-header Sunday which is being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. This is also the opening match of both teams in the IPL 2023.
RR batting first have put 203 runs on the board. The score may show that batters dominated the game but there were moments when SRH's bowlers completely stole the show. One such moment was when India's lethal speedster with his 149.3 ripper delivery cleaned up Devdutt Padikkal.
The delivery not only beat Padikkal but also sent the stump flying off the ground. The video of that delivery has taken over the internet and is now going viral all over social media. Umran is known for his sheer pace and he once again demonstrated it in the match against Rajasthan Royals.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and chose to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal wreaked havoc at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, and the decision backfired quickly on the hosts.
After Buttle left, the young Jaiswal also scored fifty and contributed to the progression of the scoreboard alongside his skipper. Buttle hit 54 off 22 balls. Before getting out on the delivery from Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jaoswal made 54 runs from 37 balls. The RR openers ensured that their team put a massive total on the board and got off to a strong start in this game.
The remainder was done by Sanju Samson who completed his half-century too and provided the team with the final push. SRH bowlers did manage to comeback which restricted the RR innings to 203, which was earlier being seen going over 210 runs.
