New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore's star batter Virat Kohli has reached yet another milestone with his fifty against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on Saturday. He not only became the first batter to complete 7000 IPL runs but also became the second batter in IPL history to smash 50 half-centuries after David Warner.

Virat also joined Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan on the list of players with the most 400-plus runs in an IPL season. Raina, Dhawan, and Kohli scored 400-plus runs in 9 different seasons. Virat also became the first batter to score 1000 runs against Delhi Capitals.

Virat Kohli Becomes First Batter With 7000 IPL Runs

The 34-year-old Kohli got to the 7000-run mark in his 233rd IPL match with a cut shot against Axar Patel in the fourth over of RCB's innings. After achieving the feat, the local boy received a huge round of applause from his home crowd, even though he plays for Bangalore.

Kohli, who has represented RCB throughout his IPL career starting from the first edition in 2008, has 50 fifties and five centuries in the tournament.

The former RCB skipper is already the all-time highest scorer in the IPL. He is followed by Shikhar Dhawan with 6536 runs, David Warner (6189), Rohit Sharma (6063), and Suresh Raina (5,528).

In the 2023 edition of IPL, Kohli has the highest score of 82 not out and has smashed six half-centuries so far.

(with IANS inputs)