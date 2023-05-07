IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Praises Wriddhiman Saha's Blazing Knock During GT Vs LSG Clash
New Delhi: Gujarat Titans is facing Lucknow Super Giants for an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday. This is also the first time two brothers are leading different teams against each other in IPL.
LSG won the toss and elected to bowl first. However, the decision backfired after GT's opener set the stadium ablaze by smashing 78 runs in the powerplay itself. Saha's blazing knock impressed everyone including the former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.
Virat Kohli posted a story on his Instagram arising Wriddhiman Saha. He tagged Saha and wrote "What a player"
@imVkohli praising brilliant knock from @Wriddhipops
Can he be a replacement for #KLRahul in #WTC Final?#IPL #IPL2O23 #GTvsLSG pic.twitter.com/N5CzxaaCEt
Nikhil (@thatgeekpunk) May 7, 2023
Wriddhiman Saha can make a huge statement with this knock. With KL Rahul out of the WTC final squad. He can surely be one of the contenders that can replace Rahul in the squad. He also possesses experience in the red-ball format and can be someone BCCI can think about.
GT vs LSG Playing 11
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami
Subs: Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav.
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan
Subs: Ayush Badoni, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad.
