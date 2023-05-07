New Delhi: Gujarat Titans is facing Lucknow Super Giants for an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday. This is also the first time two brothers are leading different teams against each other in IPL.

LSG won the toss and elected to bowl first. However, the decision backfired after GT's opener set the stadium ablaze by smashing 78 runs in the powerplay itself. Saha's blazing knock impressed everyone including the former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli posted a story on his Instagram arising Wriddhiman Saha. He tagged Saha and wrote "What a player"