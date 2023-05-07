Advertisement

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Praises Wriddhiman Saha's Blazing Knock During GT Vs LSG Clash

Saha's blazing knock impressed everyone including the former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The star batter posted a story on his Instagram arising Wriddhiman Saha

Updated: May 7, 2023 4:31 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans is facing Lucknow Super Giants for an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday. This is also the first time two brothers are leading different teams against each other in IPL.

LSG won the toss and elected to bowl first. However, the decision backfired after GT's opener set the stadium ablaze by smashing 78 runs in the powerplay itself. Saha's blazing knock impressed everyone including the former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli posted a story on his Instagram arising Wriddhiman Saha. He tagged Saha and wrote "What a player"

Wriddhiman Saha can make a huge statement with this knock. With KL Rahul out of the WTC final squad. He can surely be one of the contenders that can replace Rahul in the squad. He also possesses experience in the red-ball format and can be someone BCCI can think about.

GT vs LSG Playing 11

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Subs: Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan

Subs: Ayush Badoni, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad.

GT Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Wriddhiman Saha's 20-Ball Fifty Sets Twitter On Fire
