New Delhi: RCB's star batter Virat Kohli participated in a blindfold challenge with Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, and Indian football's marquee face Sunil Chhetri. The video of the challenge has gone viral on social media.

In the video you can see, Virat Kohli, entering the room blindfolded where RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, and Dinesh Karthik were already waiting for him. Virat had the task to identify them. He identified Karthik by his beard and Faf and Siraj with their watches.

However, the game got more difficult and interesting with Indian football star Sunil Chhetri making an entrance. He had a cricket ball in his hand which made the task much more difficult for the star batter. He even referred to Chhetri as 'bacha'.

The whole segment ended with great laughter and Virat giving Chhetri an RCB jersey with his name and number 11 writer on it.