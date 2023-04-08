Guwahati: Yashasvi Jaiswal has put on a show at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati after he started a hailstorm of boundaries against the Delhi Capitals bowlers. Rajasthan Royals is taking on Delhi Capitals in the first half of the double-header Saturday and got the perfect start as young Jaiswal smashed 5 boundaries in the first over itself against Khaleel Ahmed.

The most expensive purchase in #IPL history bowls the first ball of the innings Not a single fuck was given by Yashasvi #Jaiswal ?? #IPL2023 #RRvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/3myH05zssA

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first but the decision soon backfired as Jaiswal and Buttler started the game in the fifth gear itself. The RR opening duo joined a massive 68 runs-opening partnership by the first batting powerplay and provided their team with an explosive start.

Jaiswal smashed 41 runs in 21 balls and Buttler contributed 24 off 15 balls in the first 6 overs. The pair won the hearts of fans with their style of playing and they became the highlight of social media in no time.

The young Jaiswal brought up his blazing half-century in just 25 balls by smashing back-2-back boundaries against DC's ace all-rounder Axar Patel. It seemed as the RR openers took the game far away from Delhi with their fireworks display.

RR vs DC Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals Playing 11: David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar