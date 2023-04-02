IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal Scripts History, Dismisses Harry Brook To Get His 300th T20 Wicket

Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals' star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal scripted history once again as he dismissed Harry Brook to pick his 300th T20 scalp. Chahal once again proved why he is one of the best spinners in white ball cricket.

Chahal played a crucial role in decimating the SRH batting line-up and taking the match away from them. The star spinner grabbed four wickets in his four-over spell for just 17 runs. He dismissed Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Adil Rashid and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

RR Beat SRH In Their Home

Brilliant half-centuries from Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson powered Rajasthan Royals to a massive 203/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Sunday.

Royals got off to a brilliant start with Buttler and Jaiswal keeping SRH bowlers at bay with their impressive batting display and later skipper Samson also used the set platform to put his team in his strong position.

SRH bowlers were seen struggling to pick up wickets while RR's top order took the game away from them. The host finally made a comeback with Samson's departure. As RR's middle order failed to provide the final push. They found breakthroughs at regular intervals and managed to stop RR on 203 runs, which earlier was seeming to cross 210 or 220.

However, it just wasn't SRH's day as now it was RR's bowling turn to steal the show and that's what they did. Trent Boult struck twice in the first over. Chahal grabbed four wickets. Holder and Ashwin grabbed one wicket each.