The 2021 player auction of the Indian Premier League is just a few days away as the ceremony will take place on February 18 in Chennai. A total of 292 players have been shortlisted for the mini-auction in Chennai. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the IPL 2021 Player Auction.

The 2021 season of the cash-rich league is expected to start from the second week of April and all eight teams will look to shape up their squad in the quest to lift the trophy.

The auction brings excitement to the fans as big money is spent on their favorite players. The IPL has witnessed several rags from riches stories and the upcoming auction will be expected to do the same.

However, it’s the big names of international cricket who receive the heavy paycheque. Yuvraj Singh is the most expensive player in IPL Auction history as the southpaw was bought for a whopping INR 16 Crore by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2015. The veteran India all-rounder had a history of getting the big money in the auction as he was bought for INR 14 Crores by Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2014.

Meanwhile last season it was the Australian pacer Pat Cummins who got the biggest pay-cheque of INR 15.5 Crore from Kolkata Knight Riders.

Here are the three players who are expected to break the bank in IPL 2021 Auction:

Steve Smith: The premier Australia batsman is expected to grab the attention of the franchise owners in the upcoming auction. Smith was released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the auction after an underwhelming 2020 season. He has a rich experience of playing IPL with 95 matches. He might be under the radar of Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore who need an overseas batsman in their squad. The battle of grabbing Smith is going to be a highlight on Auction day.

Glenn Maxwell: The destructive batsman was bought for a whopping INR 10.75 Crore last season by Kings XI Punjab but he failed to live up to the hype and scored just 108 runs in 13 matches. However, he has a reputation of winning the match on his own, several franchise owners will set their sights on getting Maxwell in their squad.

Dawid Malan: The no.1 ranked batsman in ICC T20 listings is expected to run riot in the auction ceremony. Many teams are in search of an opening batsman and what’s better to buy the best in the business. Malan has been outstanding in the shortest format of the game in the past couple of years. The English opener has set his base price for INR 1.5 Crore but he is expected to go for a hefty amount on February 18.