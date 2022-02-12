Bengaluru: The IPL Auction is up and running in Bengaluru and within the first two and a half hours of the auction, there have been big buys that have fetched huge sum, with top players getting double and even six times their base price.

Shikhar Dhawan: The former Delhi Capitals man will be featuring for the Punjab Kings in the upcoming season. This will be the left-handed batter’s 6th franchise in the cash-rich league as Punjab got him for INR 8.25 crore.

Shreyas Iyer: Iyer broke the bank fetching 6 times his base price, as the Kolkata Knight Riders fetched the right-handed batsman for a whooping 12.25 crore. A perfect buy for the two-time champions as he won’t only be providing stability in the middle-order but also a potential captaincy option for the West Bengal side.

Kagiso Rabada: One of the best pacers, he is bound to fetch huge sum. Last year he played for Delhi Capitals and now he’ll be joining the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal in Punjab Kings. The Kings got him for 9.25 crore.

Trent Boult: Another top bowler, who has a lot of IPL experience in his back, Rajasthan Royals take him home for INR 8 crore. This will be the 5th franchise for the Kiwi pacer, having previously played for KKR, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

Pat Cummins: KKR have once again roped in Cummins as the marquee bowler for their team for 7.25 crore. The Australian test captain will join Shreyas Iyer as a second captaincy option. Cummins was part of the team when KKR won their second title in 2014.