Bengaluru: Ishan Kishan broke the bank on Saturday as Mumbai Indians for the first time ever bought a player for more than 10 crore. The wicket-keeper batsman goes for a whooping 15.25 crore to become the most expensive player on today’s auction. He currently holds the 4th position in the all-time expensive list and second most expensive Indian after Yuvraj Singh.

”I am really excited to be back again in MI and I know everyone has treated me like a family. I a really happy to be there and I hope I give my best, when I join my team”, Mumbai Indians twitter handle shared his reaction.

”I am coming home to Aamchi Mumbai. Paltan I have missed you and I can’t wait to reunite. We have made so many memories together but our story is just getting started. Thankyou to the owners and management for having faith in me. See you all soon”, Ishan tweeted from his official twitter handle.

Tweetararitis is going beserk as Kishan bags the highest bid on the 1st day of the IPL Mega Auction 2022.

And Ishan Kishan becomes the most expensive buy at this auction. Wicketkeeper set. #IPL2022MegaAuction Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 12, 2022

Ishan Kishan – @mipaltan on a mission. Second most expensive Indian player in the history of the auction. Go well, young man @ishankishan51 – May you be a star in every blue jersey. #IPL2022Auction Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) February 12, 2022