<strong>Bengaluru: </strong>Ishan Kishan broke the bank on Saturday as Mumbai Indians for the first time ever bought a player for more than 10 crore. The wicket-keeper batsman goes for a whooping 15.25 crore to become the most expensive player on today's auction. He currently holds the 4th position in the all-time expensive list and second most expensive Indian after Yuvraj Singh. <p></p> <p></p>''I am really excited to be back again in MI and I know everyone has treated me like a family. I a really happy to be there and I hope I give my best, when I join my team'', Mumbai Indians twitter handle shared his reaction. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"> shares a message for the Paltan after coming <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AalaRe?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AalaRe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MumbaiIndians?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MumbaiIndians</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AalaRe?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AalaRe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPLAuction?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPLAuction</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ishankishan51?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ishankishan51</a> <a href="https://t.co/Q9QcTQ34gL">pic.twitter.com/Q9QcTQ34gL</a></p> <p></p> Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) <a href="https://twitter.com/mipaltan/status/1492459552859561989?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>''I am coming home to Aamchi Mumbai. Paltan I have missed you and I can't wait to reunite. We have made so many memories together but our story is just getting started. Thankyou to the owners and management for having faith in me. See you all soon'', Ishan tweeted from his official twitter handle. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I'm coming home <a href="https://twitter.com/mipaltan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mipaltan</a> <a href="https://t.co/PBDAxPfZD7">pic.twitter.com/PBDAxPfZD7</a></p> <p></p> Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan51) <a href="https://twitter.com/ishankishan51/status/1492462971687096322?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Tweetararitis is going beserk as Kishan bags the highest bid on the 1st day of the IPL Mega Auction 2022. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">And Ishan Kishan becomes the most expensive buy at this auction. Wicketkeeper set. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022MegaAuction?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022MegaAuction</a></p> <p></p> Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) <a href="https://twitter.com/cricketaakash/status/1492449663848312836?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ishan Kishan - <a href="https://twitter.com/mipaltan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mipaltan</a> on a mission. <p></p>Second most expensive Indian player in the history of the auction. Go well, young man <a href="https://twitter.com/ishankishan51?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ishankishan51</a> - May you be a star in every blue jersey. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022Auction?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022Auction</a></p> <p></p> Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) <a href="https://twitter.com/jatinsapru/status/1492455150354505728?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Wow! 15.25cr is a lot of money but <a href="https://twitter.com/mipaltan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mipaltan</a> seem delighted <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IshanKishan?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IshanKishan</a> <a href="https://t.co/7X5b3hpMQg">https://t.co/7X5b3hpMQg</a></p> <p></p> Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) <a href="https://twitter.com/bhogleharsha/status/1492454302945714177?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ishan Kishan as expected is the highest winner in this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPLMegaAuction?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPLMegaAuction</a> but I thought he would have got a little more because of skill sets and supply demand scene in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a></p> <p></p> R P Singh (@rpsingh) <a href="https://twitter.com/rpsingh/status/1492455362145898496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>