IPL Auction 2022: All eyes are on the IPL Auction 2022 which is set to go live on Saturday. A total of 590 cricketers will be up for grabs for the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. The IPL Auction 2022 will be a two-day affair in Bengaluru on February 12 (Saturday) and February 13 (Sunday).

The auction will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the IPL Auction 2022 would also be available on Disney+Hotstar. India.Com‘s sports team will also be bringing you the latest news from the IPL 2022 Auction. You can follow the live news updates of the 2022 IPL Auction at India.com. The ownership has moved on from VIVO to TATA, which means it would be called TATA IPL 2022 Auction.

“The #TATAIPLAuction 2022 is almost here, where your favourite teams’ future will be decided! This is where their road to success shall begin. Catch every move from the mega auction: Feb 12-13, 11 AM onwards | @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS,” a tweet from IPL’s official Twitter handle read.

https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1490890631694016512

https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1492149601603780611

IPL 2022 auction: Your 10-Point Guide