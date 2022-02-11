<strong>IPL Auction 2022:</strong> All eyes are on the IPL Auction 2022 which is set to go live on Saturday<strong>. </strong>A total of 590 cricketers will be up for grabs for the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. The IPL Auction 2022 will be a two-day affair in Bengaluru on February 12 (Saturday) and February 13 (Sunday). <p></p> <p></p>The auction will be <strong>broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network</strong>. The live streaming of the IPL Auction 2022 would also be available on <strong>Disney+Hotstar</strong>. <strong><a href="https://www.india.com/">India.Com</a>'s sports team</strong> will also be bringing you the latest news from the IPL 2022 Auction. You can follow the <strong>live news updates of the 2022 IPL Auction</strong> at <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/ipl-2022/"><strong>India.com</strong></a>. The ownership has moved on from VIVO to TATA, which means it would be called TATA IPL 2022 Auction. <p></p> <p></p>"The #TATAIPLAuction 2022 is almost here, where your favourite teams' future will be decided! This is where their road to success shall begin. Catch every move from the mega auction: Feb 12-13, 11 AM onwards | @StarSportsIndia &amp; @DisneyPlusHS," a tweet from IPL's official Twitter handle read. <p></p> <p></p>https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1490890631694016512 <p></p> <p></p>https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1492149601603780611 <p></p><h2>IPL 2022 auction: Your 10-Point Guide</h2> <p></p><ol> <p></p> <li><strong>How many players will go under the hammer?</strong> A total of 590 cricketers - 370 Indian players and 270 overseas players - will go under the hammer for the IPL 2022 auction.</li> <p></p> <li><strong>How many players are on the auction list at reserved price of Rs 1.5 crore?</strong> A total of 20 players are on the auction list of cricketers with a <strong>reserved price of Rs 1.5 crore</strong>.</li> <p></p> <li><strong>How many players are on the auction list at reserved price of Rs 1 crore? </strong>A total of 34 players are on the <strong>IPL auction list</strong> with a reserve price of Rs one crore.</li> <p></p> <li><strong>Which is the highest and lowest base price?</strong> The <strong>highest base price for the IPL auction</strong> has been set at Rs 2 crore while the lowest has been at Rs 20 lakh. The other base prices include Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 1 crore, Rs 75 lakh, Rs 50 lakh, Rs 40 lakh and Rs 30 lakh</li> <p></p> <li><strong>What is the base price of marquee players?</strong> There are a total of <strong>ten marquee players</strong> or star players and their base price has been set at Rs 2 crore each.</li> <p></p> <li><strong>How many players can be added in a team? A minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players</strong> can be added to the IPL team by the end of the auction. As per the auction rule, each squad can have eight overseas players.</li> <p></p> <li><strong>How many are there capped and uncapped players?</strong> This year's <strong>IPL edition has 229 capped players</strong> and 354 uncapped players. Also, seven players from the Associate teams are also up for grabs.</li> <p></p> <li><strong>Which are the 2 new teams added in IPL 2022 edition?</strong> The 2022 IPL edition will see the participation of two franchises - <strong>Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titan</strong>.</li> <p></p> <li><strong>How many players will be part of bidding on 1st day of IPL auction?</strong> A total of 161 cricketers will be part of the bidding process on the first day of auction.</li> <p></p> <li><strong>IPL auction 2022: Who are the oldest and youngest players?</strong> 17-year-old Noor Ahmad of Afghanistan is the youngest player to be part of 2022 IPL auction while T20 veteran Imran Tahir is the oldest player.</li> <p></p></ol>