IPL Auction 2023: Delhi CapitaIs Buy Indian Uncapped Pacer Mukesh Kumar For Rs 5.5 cr

The Delhi Capitals made an unexpected move in today’s IPL auction, as they purchased the Indian uncapped pacer Mukesh Kumar for a whopping 5.5 crore.

The Bihar-born 29-year-old pacer, who plays for West Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, has also represented India A and the Rest of India team. Although Mukesh got selected for the Indian team against South Africa for the ODI series in 2022, he spent the whole series on the bench and is yet to get his international cap.

Mukesh has an outstanding first-class match record, having bagged 109 wickets in the 30 first-class matches he has played so far.

It would be really exciting to see how many chances the Delhi Capitals will give Mukesh Kumar to showcase his talent in one of the biggest cricket league around the globe.

