New Delhi: In IPL 2023 mini auction, many players secured a bumper deal. But few of them stunned everyone with their price tag. Here’s a list of six players, who shocked themselves even with the hefty amount they earned:

Harry Brook: England batter Harry Brook will make his IPL debut next year. He will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2023 season of the cash-rich league. Brook was signed for Rs 13.25 crore and stunned everyone with his price tag.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran was expected to get picked for big money, but that he will become the most expensive player in history was something that came as a surprise to everyone. He was chased by CSK for long, but in the end, Punjab Kings secured his services by splashing out Rs 18.5 crore.

Nicholas Pooran: In IPL, Pooran has played for Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past but has failed to impress with his show. However, despite that in the 2023 mini auction, he earned a big deal when Lucknow Super Giants signed him for Rs 16 crore.

Cameron Green: Green has never played in the IPL and only three games in Indian conditions and just because of that he earned a bumper deal of Rs 17.5 crore with Mumbai Indians which made him the second most expensive player in IPL auction history. Like Curran, he was also expected to fetch a big amount, but Rs 17.5 crore in his maiden season is something he himself would have never imagined.

Shivam Mavi: Indian pacer Shivam Mavi will play for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. He was signed for Rs 6 crore. Mavi has previously played for KKR in IPL but has never managed to steal the spotlight with his show. However, despite that he earned a massive contract.

Mukesh Kumar: India A pacer Mukesh Kumar was a net bowler for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 but now will play for them in the 2023 season after getting signed up for Rs 5.5 crore.